Weather today: Monsoon to cover entire Kerala, Karnataka in next 24-48 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 15: The progress of Southwest Monsoon 2019 is still sluggish. Usually, by this time, Monsoon covers South Gujarat, entire state of Maharashtra, parts of South Madhya Pradesh, half of Chhattisgarh, almost entire Odisha, Northeast India, West Bengal and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odishaand Chennai on June 15.

Bengaluru:

The well-marked low pressure area in Southeast and East-Central Arabian Sea has now induced a depression over the same region. Bengaluru received isloated rains on Friday. And since the last 48 hours, the intensity of these weather activities has increased in Karnataka and Kerala. As per Skymet weather, Monsoon to extend its spread and cover over entire Kerala, most parts of coastal Karnataka as well as over some parts of Konkan and Goa, during the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, Monsoon is expected to cover some more parts of Northeast India.

Cyclone Vayu to hinder movement of South West Monsoon, says IMD

Delhi:

With a late Monsoon onset over the country, many areas are reeling under drought-like conditions. Seems like the national capital of Delhi is bearing the most brunt. City has been reeling under the longest heat wave in the season due to the prolonged dry period between June 1 to June 13. The last time it rained in Delhi was on May 15. As per Skymet weather, Delhi might see some respite over the next few days with rain and thundershowers gushing-in, in the wake of a Severe Cyclone Vayu.

Gujarat:

The long spell of dry weather in Gujarat came to an end on June 12 when for the first time, the state received rains in the month of June. These rains were in the wake of Cyclone Vayu. During the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rains and thundershowers occurred over Gujarat with a few heavy to very heavy spells. As per Skymet weather, the intensity of rains will reduce by tomorrow. However, scattered light rains with one or two spells of moderate rains will be observed in the Saurashtra region with isolated spells in Kutch.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains which continued to make an appearance for the third consecutive days were quite intense in some parts yesterday. Rainfall activity was seen in the afternoon as well as later in the night. Moreover, Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning as rains have been lashing many parts of the commercial capital of India. Due to these rains, weather has become pleasant in the city with temperatures taking a slight dip. As per Skymet weather, Southwest Monsoon which usually makes an onset in Mumbai on June 10 has still not made its presence felt. However, it looks like, Monsoon will arrive over the city of Mumbai during the weekend.