    New Delhi, Apr 15: It was a warm Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Weather forecast: Warm Thursday morning in Delhi hot day ahead

    The day will be partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

    The humidity at 8:30 am was 35 per cent.

    Weather forecast: Southwest monsoon 2021 to bring 103 per cent of rainfall during June-September in IndiaWeather forecast: Southwest monsoon 2021 to bring 103 per cent of rainfall during June-September in India

    On Wednesday, the city's minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:35 [IST]
    X