Weather forecast for Sep 2: Light to moderate rains to continue in Hyderabad

    New Delhi, Sep 1: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 02.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    The cyber city of India witnessed sunny weather. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather during the next 24 hours,heavy showers will be seen over parts of Haryana, Northeast Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, North Odisha, and Northeast India. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 7381 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi rains made a banging comeback with September beginning on a rainy note as had been forecast by Skymet Weather. Moreover, heavy showers lashed the national capital since morning and water logging has been observed in many parts of the city. As per Skymet weather, Delhi rains may reduce slightly thereafter, but rainfall activity is expected to continue on Monday as well. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 83 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana have observed good rains with isolated heavy showers. Light rain also occurred over few places. Moderate winds will prevail largely and comfortable day with cloudy sky conditions is expected. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

    Chennai:

    The state of Tamil Nadu due to its location in the rain shadow area does not witness enough rains during the Southwest Monsoon. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rains will reduce over the state of Tamil Nadu with isolated pockets observing some light showers during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
