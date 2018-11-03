Weather forecast for Nov 4: Tamil Nadu rains likely to take a back seat for the next 3 days

New Delhi, Nov 3: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 4.

Bengaluru

The states of Kerala and Karnataka are already receiving good rains since the last few days. According to Skymet weather, rains are expected to decrease over Kerala and Karnataka. Moreover, during the next few days, rains will only be confined to the south coastal stations of Kerala. Otherwise, mainly light rains will be observed over isolated parts of both the states. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Delhi:

Air Quality in Delhi-NCR is deteriorating day by day. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming 3 days, a marginal drop in pollution level is expected due to the strengthening of north-westerly winds. The pollution level would be low during daytime. During early morning and late evenings, haze would continue to persist. Due to certain unfavourable weather and human-generated conditions and coming festival of Deepawali, the pollution levels would once again go up.

Chennai:

As Northeast Monsoon has marked its onset, many parts of Tamil Nadu including the capital city Chennai are receiving good rains since the past few days. As per Skymet weather, during the next few days mainly light rainfall activity would continue over scattered places of Tamil Nadu. Few south coastal stations might receive moderate showers. Meanwhile, rains over Tamil Nadu are likely to take a back seat for the next 3 days and are once again expected to commence from November 6. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Mumbai:

During the last 24 hours, mostly dry weather conditions prevailed over the entire state of Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, partly cloudy to the cloudy sky to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and parts of Marathwada. Day temperatures will drop, and morning temperatures will rise over all these places. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.