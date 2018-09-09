Weather forecast for Sep 10: Delhi rains likely to reduce in next 24 hours

Bengaluru

Delhi:

Delhi rains have been a happy affair for the residents for quite some time now. As predicted by Skymet Weather, rainfall activity is expected to occur even today at some parts of Delhi while showers are expected to occur in patches even tomorrow as the western end of the axis of the Monsoon trough is expected to move northwards due to weakening of the low pressure over Rajasthan. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, light rainfall activity is expected over East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Punjab, North Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 73 per cent.

Chennai

Both the states of Tamil Nadu as well as Karnataka have not seen good Monsoon rains for the past few days. In fact, the capital city of Tamil Nadu aka Chennai has seen traces of rains in the last three to four days. As per Skymet weather, moist winds from Bay of Bengal will result in clouding, causing moderate rains and thundershowers over some parts of South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.