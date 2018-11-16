Weather forecast for Nov 17: As Cyclone Gaja weakens, Chennai rains to fade away

New Delhi, Nov 16: Gaja, currently a cyclonic storm, which was moving westwards has now weakened into a deep-depression. This system is expected to continue moving westwards and weaken further into depression during the next 6 hours near Kerala and Tamil Nadu coast. Thus, rains are expected to continue over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 17.

Bengaluru:

During the last 24 hours, the city of Bengaluru observed light rainfall activities. As per Skymet Weather, expectation of any good rains has now become bleak for Bengaluru as Cyclone Gaja has already crossed South Tamil Nadu coast and is presently moving towards Kerala across Interior Tamil Nadu. Isolated light rains is expected over Bengaluru but any moderate to heavy rain activity is ruled out as of now. Rains may increase marginally over the city on November 18 and 19. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi was choked with hazardous pollution conditions between November 8 and 13. As per Skymet Weather, dry North-westerly winds have gained speed and are now blowing over the region (at a speed of 18-20 kmph) which has reduced the pollution further. However, another Western Disturbance is expected to approach around November 18 during which the winds may lose their strength. However, pollution levels will not increase immediately due to this.

Chennai:

Cyclone Gaja lashed Tamil Nadu with heavy rains during the last 24 hours, but the state capital of Chennai escaped the fury of the storm. The city only managed with light showers, with few intense spells over some isolated pockets. As per Skymet weather, Chennai rains would now fade away but chances of isolated showers cannot be ruled out. According to weathermen, weather in Chennai would now become dry for the next four to five days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rains are possible over a few places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As predicted, Kerala is all set to record good rains for the next 24 hours. In fact, the state has already started recording some rains. All credit goes to Cyclone Gaja which is presently over Interior Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities to lash most parts of Kerala especially the central and southern parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, rains are expected to reduce significantly but scattered rainfall activity will still continue over isolated pockets of Kerala. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.