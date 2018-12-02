Weather forecast for Dec 3: Chennai rains likely to make a comeback

New Delhi, Dec 2: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 3.

Bengaluru:

The city of Bengaluru has not received any good rains from the past few days. 3. As per Skymet Weather, During the next 24 hours, moderate rain and thundershower with strong winds is expected along the coastal parts of Tamil Nadu and southern parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi:

At present, dry weather together with high pollution is making a deadly combination for the residents of Delhi-NCR region. As per Skymet weather, due to the presence of high humidity, shallow fog and mist together in combination with smoke would be felt during the morning hours. No major change in weather conditions is expected in the coming days.

In 2017, thick to dense fog had started making appearance right from the first week of November across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. As per Skymetweather, marginal improvement in coming 24 hours due to the continuation of persistent north-westerlies. However, no significant improvement in pollution levels until next weekend. Levels will continue to remain in 'very poor' to 'poor' category and can touch 'severe' zone at isolated places.

Chennai:

The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai has been receiving dry and warm weather conditions since the last few days. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with strong winds to commence over the city from December 3 evening. This spell of rain and thundershower activities will intermittently be affecting over the city between December 3 and 5.

Hyderabad:

Since the last few days dry and warm weather is prevailing over most parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, the extreme southern parts of Tamil Nadu observed light rainfall activity over isolated places. As per Skymet weather, southern parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh will also observe light to moderate rain and thundershower activities.