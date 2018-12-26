  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Weather forecast for Dec 27: Temperature to fall further in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai on December 27.

    Representational Image

    New Delhi

    Winter in Delhi may worsen as temperatures are all set to fall further. Dry and cold winds from north-west are blowing over the entire north-west India. Therefore, weathermen expect dry weather conditions to continue with further fall in day and night temperatures. Cold Wave conditions will cover some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan.

    According to Skymet, no weather system is seen approaching the plains of North India, due to which minimums could drop even further. Cold Wave conditions are here to stay and will persist for a long time giving the residents a real taste of winter as 2018 bids adieu.

    Air quality in Delhi moved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category after slightly improved weather conditions marginally favoured dispersion of pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 21 areas recorded severe pollution, while 13 areas saw 'very poor' air quality.

    Mumbai

    Maharashtra will witness lower temperatures due to the strong effect of the Northerlies that bring cooler winds. Also, due to the strong Northerly winds, daytime temperatures will see a drop of about 2 to 3 degree Celsius and will range between 29-30 degree Celsius.

    Thursday and Friday nights are likely to be more pleasant as minimum temperatures could drop to around 14 to 16 degree Celsius at Santacruz, while Colaba may record 17 to 18 degree Celsius.

    Chennai, Karnataka

    A trough is extending to North Interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and South Interior Karnataka. This system can give isolated light rains over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. Since the intensity of these rains will be light to very light, temperatures will not be much affected.

    Read more about:

    new delhi weather forecast

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 22:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue