Weather forecast for Dec 27: Temperature to fall further in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai on December 27.

New Delhi

Winter in Delhi may worsen as temperatures are all set to fall further. Dry and cold winds from north-west are blowing over the entire north-west India. Therefore, weathermen expect dry weather conditions to continue with further fall in day and night temperatures. Cold Wave conditions will cover some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan.

According to Skymet, no weather system is seen approaching the plains of North India, due to which minimums could drop even further. Cold Wave conditions are here to stay and will persist for a long time giving the residents a real taste of winter as 2018 bids adieu.

Air quality in Delhi moved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category after slightly improved weather conditions marginally favoured dispersion of pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 21 areas recorded severe pollution, while 13 areas saw 'very poor' air quality.

Mumbai

Maharashtra will witness lower temperatures due to the strong effect of the Northerlies that bring cooler winds. Also, due to the strong Northerly winds, daytime temperatures will see a drop of about 2 to 3 degree Celsius and will range between 29-30 degree Celsius.

Thursday and Friday nights are likely to be more pleasant as minimum temperatures could drop to around 14 to 16 degree Celsius at Santacruz, while Colaba may record 17 to 18 degree Celsius.

Chennai, Karnataka

A trough is extending to North Interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and South Interior Karnataka. This system can give isolated light rains over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. Since the intensity of these rains will be light to very light, temperatures will not be much affected.