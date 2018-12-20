Weather forecast for Dec 21: Cold wave to continue in Delhi-NCR

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 21.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka have been experiencing dry weather since the last few days. As per Skymet Weather, rains are expected to increase gradually and in the coming two to three days, good rains to occur over most parts of Kerala and Karnataka. However, Dry weather conditions will persist over North Karnataka.

Delhi:

The last few days have been the coldest in Delhi since the beginning of the winter season. Recently, the weather became even colder with temperatures being recorded several degrees below normal. As per Skymet weather, minimum temperatures to remain below normal by 3 to 4° C in the coming days as well. Shallow to moderate fog will prevail during morning hours and a sunny sky will persist during the day. The pollution level is also likely to maintain at the same levels.

Hyderabad:

The state of Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains all thanks to Cyclone Phethai which has managed to give three-digit rains in some parts in the past two days. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rains are expected over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and few parts of South Andhra Pradesh.

Chennai:

The last ten days have been specifically dry for the state with almost no weather activity except for some trace rainfall. As per Skymet weather, a Cyclonic Circulation is presently brewing in the South-central Bay of Bengal. Hence, light rainfall activity will be followed by light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, mainly on December 23 and 24.