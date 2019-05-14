  • search
    Weather forecast: Delhi-NCR to witness dust storm, pre-Monsoon rains

    New Delhi, May 14: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Northeast and Kerala on May 15.

    Bengaluru:
    The state of Karnataka is experiencing a mix of weather since the last few days As per Skymet weather, the capital city of Bangalore is also likely to experience rain and thundershower during the next 24 hours under the influence of an upper air trough is extending from Telangana. The day temperatures would remain between 32 to 35 degrees, while night temperatures will remain between 22 to 24 degrees. Apart from these, the sky conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over most parts.

    People walk through a dust storm, in New Delhi
    Delhi:
    The last time when the National Capital Region witnessed rain and thundershowers was on May 3. Since then dry and very warm weather conditions with high day temperatures were prevailing over most parts of Delhi and NCR. As per weather agency, the cyclonic circulation is persisting over parts of Rajasthan and successive Western Disturbances are affecting the hills of North India, on and off pre-Monsoon rains will occur over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad during the coming two to three days mostly during the late evening hours.

    Northeast
    In this pre-Monsoon season, until now, Assam and Meghalaya have received normal rainfall. In this, Assam is surplus by 6% and Meghalaya is surplus by 13%. While, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are rain deficient whereas Mizoram is largely deficient by 77%. As per Skymet weather, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains since last many days, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have not received good rains. Thereafter, the intensity of rain is expected to weaken. Scattered pre-Monsoon rains would continue leading to comfortable weather conditions over most parts of Northeast India.

    Kerala:
    Kerala has been receiving intermittent scattered pre-Monsoon rain so far. The intensity of these weather activities has not been very high. As per Skymet weather, the intensity of these weather activities has not been very high. Moreover, in the last spell that took place, Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry including Chennai, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam remained almost dry. This time however, rainfall has been on the lower side with the city staring at a deficiency this month.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
