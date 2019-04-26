Weather forecast: Cyclone Fani to bring light rains likely in Chennai, coastal Andhra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: The well marked low pressure area has further intensified into depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Bay of Bengal. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat and Chennai on April 27.

Bengaluru:

In the last 24 hours, as predicted by weatherman a partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 23 and 35 degree Celsius respectively. However, the residents of Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy weather on April 25. According to The Weather Channel, Bengaluru skies will remain generally cloudy. These changes are due to the persisting trough over southern India and the convergence of winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over the region. However, Bengalureans would witness mostly sunny weather with patchy clouds. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 37 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

Dry weather condition is prevailing in entire NCR region since April 18. However, some light dust storm activities did occur in parts of Delhi-NCR during the later part of the day yesterday. According to Skymet Weather, dry weather conditions to continue over Delhi and its adjoining areas for the next four to five days. However, no relief is in sight for the people of Delhi as maximum temperature is likely to settle close to 40°C in most parts of the city. Sky will remain almost clear with bright sunshine. Heat wave conditions will also be experienced in Delhi-NCR over the next few days.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu an Kashmir:

A fresh Western Disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since the last two days, which is giving rains and thundershower over these areas. This is an active Western Disturbance affecting the hills after a gap of about one week or so. However, by tomorrow, the Western Disturbance will move away eastwards leading to significant decrease in rains and the weather will start clearing up. The day temperatures which have dropped by about 4 to 5°C, will once again rise.

Chennai:

Chennai may see heavy to very heavy rain as Cyclone Fani makes its way towards the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the tropical cyclone whirls its way towards the coast. The cyclone is likely to hit Sri Lanka first, and make landfall in Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu between 29 April and 1 May. Heavy rains and strong winds are forecast for coastal Tamil Nadu coastal during these days. According to Skymet weather, possibilities are there that the system is most likely to re-curve towards Bangladesh and avoid hitting Tamil Nadu, but even in that case it would skirt the East Coast of India. Beginning right from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Fani would bring light to moderate rains and thundershowers. Chennai would also stands a chance to see some intense showers during this time.