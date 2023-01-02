Gym owner Intezaar Khan traps woman with fake name, then rapes her in his flat

Weapon used to Daya Bheel in Pakistan recovered: Probe does not rule out sorcery

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan, 02: The weapons used to brutally murder 40-year woman, Daya Bheel in the Pakistan's Sindh have been recovered.

The Dawn reported that the police team visited the Sanghar city in Sindh and collected the DNA samples for the forensic examination. During the visit, the police also recovered a sickle which is believed to be the weapon that was used for the heinous murder of the Hindu woman. The report said that while the weapon will be sent to the laboratory, but none have claimed the sickle so far.

The police also recovered a chaddar from the crime scene and according to the report preliminary investigation reveals that the murder may have been carried out by a sorcerer.

The Dawn while quoting a police official said that the sorcerers are being questioned from time to time. Daya Bheel's relatives claimed that her husband had died following an issue involving a sorcerer. The police said that Daya was in touch with a sorcerer named Roopo Bheel.

Daya Bheel belonging to the Bheel family was gang-raped and beheaded by unidentified by persons on December 26. Before dumping her body in a wheat field, the killers cut off her breasts and removed the skin from the victim's head.

Shahajadi, Moharma, Sahiba arrested in UP for spitting on Temple, beating Hindu lady

A sharp weapon was used to cut the body parts of Daya Bheel. The killers then removed the skin from the head until the victim's skull was seen. They also chopped off her breasts and removed the skin from her body. Daya Bheel has five children.

A report in My Sanghar, a local news channel said that the police were investigating case and sniffer dogs too were at the fields.

A sorcerer is one who uses the power gained by black magic. Sorcery according to the Cambridge dictionary says sorcery is a type of black magic in which spirits, especially evil ones are used to make things happen.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 16:17 [IST]