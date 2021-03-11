PM Modi in Bangladesh on March 26: His first International visit in 15 months

We want to heal as well as help humanity, this is exactly what Gita teaches us: PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita and also address the occasion today through virtual mode.

The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over five lakh copies of the Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita.

While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said,''In recent past when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them. India is humbled that Made in India vaccines are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what Gita teaches us.''

''At the core of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world,' PM Modi said.

The Gita makes us think. It inspires us to question. It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament,'' PM Modi at launch of kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita.

Swami Chidbhavananda is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaaythuray situated near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu.

Swami Chidbhavananda, a man of letters, has authored 186 books. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject.

Tamil version of the Gita with his commentary was published in 1951 and became an instant hit. It was translated into English in 1965. The translations of the epic literary work into Telugu, Odia, German and Japanese were undertaken by the devotees of Swami Chidbhavananda.