'We’ve resolved this bug now,' tweets Instagram after hours-long outage

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 31: An Instagram outage that started Monday morning that prevented thousands of users from accessing the photo-sharing app has been resolved now.

"We've resolved this bug now - it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers," Meta Platforms Inc. owned Instagram said in a tweet.

However, the company did not give any further explanation on it.

We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Earlier, an influx of Instagram users took to Twitter to react to the incident after they faced a login error saying 'We suspended your account'. Users either couldn't log in or were noticing follower counts suddenly dropping as their followers' accounts appeared to be suspended.

Instagram is down: No, your account isn't actually suspended

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram Comms tweeted.

Instagram went down days after the message sharing platform WhatsApp faced a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

WhatsApp was down for nearly two hours. Soon many netizens took social media to complain about the outage. Between 12 and 2.15 pm, users had trouble in sending and receiving messages.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 8:32 [IST]