We must leverage social media to our advantage: Army Chief

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Chief of the Army Staff Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called for imposing discipline on the usage of social media in the wake of psychological warfare and deception by adversaries.

    Also, the Army Chief denied the possibility of keeping the soldiers away from smart phones.

    Chief of the Army Staff Bipin Rawat. PTI file photo

    "We have received advice that we should advise our soldiers to stay away from social media. Can you deny a soldier from the possession of a smart-phone. If you can't prevent usage of smartphone, best to allow it,but important to have means of imposing discipline," Rawat said.

    "Social media is here to stay, soldiers will use social media. Our adversary will use social media for psychological warfare and deception, we must leverage it to our advantage," he added.

    On the tactical usage of Artificial Intelligence in modern warfare, Rawat said, "In modern day warfare, information warfare is important and within it, we've started talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI). If we have to leverage AI to our advantage we must engage through social media as a lot of what we wish to gain as part of AI will come via social media."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
