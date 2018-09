Jodhpur, Sep 4: An army plane crashed near Deoria village in Jodhpur of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Army personnel have been rushed to the spot.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG 27 aircraft burst into flames after it crash landed in Jodhpur. The pilot of the plane had ejected safely.

Fire brigade and local police have arrived at the spot in Dewaria village where the plane crash landed.

Further details awaited.