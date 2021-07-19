We know what he’s been reading..: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, PM Modi on Pegasus snooping row

Does this mean no more vaccine shortage? Rahul on induction of new health minister

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 19: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say, 'We know what he's been reading- everything on your phone!' while retweeting an old post of his where he wrote 'I'm wondering what you guys are reading these days.'

The Congress leader's apparent dig at the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes after the Pegasus attack to hack phones of over 40 leading journalists in the country surfaced.

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said "our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House)" while heading for the Parliament session.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has also given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware.

What is Pegasus spyware?

Several phone numbers of Indian ministers, leaders in the opposition, and journalists were found on a database of targets for hacking that used Israeli spyware 'Pegasus', which is only available to the government.

According to reports, the scandal is based on a leaked database accessed by Paris-based media non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International that was shared for a collaborative investigation with a host of publications around the world.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 11:32 [IST]