Kashmir needs to be free from violence, terror, guns and drugs: Army

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that they have killed 190 terrorists as on date in 2017.

Addressing a press conference on Bandipora encounter in which six LeT terrorists were killed, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen J S Sandhu said,''We have killed about 190 terrorists as on date, in 2017. Out of these 190, 80 are local terrorists and 110 foreign. Out of these 110, 66 terrorists were killed near the LC while infiltrating.''

''What we find this year is that we have killed approximately 125-130 terrorists in the hinterland of Kashmir Valley. This has resulted in a remarkable change in situation

Speaking of yesterday's Hajin encounter, he said,''We had launched several operations in Hajin mid September onwards we were practically launching search ops on a daily basis, had inducted special forces into the area. Based on specific information, joint operation was launched by CRPF, Army, J&K Police in which six terrorists were eliminated, all were foreign terrorists. Commend all agencies who worked to ensure success of the operation.''

''Kashmir valley needs to be free from violence, terror, guns and drugs. Commendable joint effort by our agencies, jawans. Wish very soon we can see Kashmir free of violence,'' J&K DGP SP Vaid further said.

While refuting the presence of ISIS that claimed responsibility of Zakura encounter in Srinagar, J&K DGP SP Vaid said,''It is yet to be verified, I don't think ISIS has any imprints here: J&K DGP SP Vaid on ISIS mouthpiece claiming responsibility of Zakura encounter in Srinagar.''

While lashing out at local terrorists, J S Sandhu said,''The local terrorists must realize that it is easy to call yourself a Mujahid. But are you a Mujahid, or just a proxy for Pakistan?.''

''Come back to the mainstream, this will facilitate return of peace to the valley. We are ready to receive them in an honorable manner,'' he added.

OneIndia News