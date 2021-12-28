We don't have even 2 minutes to waste, must strive religiously for self-reliant nation: PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has emerged as the second biggest startup hub in the world, and it is achieved mainly through the help of students from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Speaking at the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, PM Modi said, "In this 75th year of independence, we have over 75 unicorns, over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. India has emerged to be the second biggest startup hub in the world, and this feat has been achieved majorly with the help of students from IITs."

Speaking on the journey of the students in the prestigious institution, the Prime Minister said, "Between the admission and passing out from IIT Kanpur you must be feeling a huge change in yourself. Before coming here there must have been a fear of Unknown or query of Unknown. Now there is no fear of the unknown, now you have the courage to explore the whole world. Now query of unknown is no longer there, Now it quests for the best and dream to dominate the whole world."

Mentioning the historical and social legacy of Kanpur, the Prime Minister said, "Kanpur is one of the few cities in India that is so diverse. "From Satti Chaura Ghat to Madari Pasi, From Nana Saheb to Batukeshwar Dutt, When we visit this city, it seems as if we are travelling to that glorious past and touching the glory of the sacrifices of the freedom struggle",

The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of the current stage of the life of the passing students. He elaborated by taking the time period of the 1930s. "Those who were young men of 20-25 years at that time must have had quite a journey till 1947, the achievement of independence. That was the golden phase of their lives. Today you are also stepping into the same kind of Golden Era. Just like this is the Amrit Kaal of the nation, in the same way, it is the Amrit Kaal of your life", he said.

The Prime Minister said that the contribution of the IIT Kanpur in developing 5G technology has been recognised globally and when India celebrate its 100th year of independence, it will include the contribution of all the students who are present here today.

"In the last 7 years, several programmes have been introduced by the Centre to aid students. The youth is being readied to face bigger challenges more efficiently with the help of National Education Policy," said PM Modi. He further said that everyone should strive religiously for achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"We should have achieved a lot of things by the time India completed 25 years of independence. But unfortunately, we could not do much. But now, we do not have even two minutes to waste. We must strive religiously for a self-reliant nation," he added. He further said that if we are not self-reliant, then how will India succeed and scale ultimate heights? And this can be done only by the youth of this country.



"This century is completely technology-driven. Students have invested the most important years of their lives in learning about technology. And this will make it impossible for any other force to stop you from excelling," said the Prime Minister. At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister said if he is sounding impatient, that is because he wants the passing out students "to become impatient for a self-reliant India in the same way. Self-reliant India is the basic form of complete freedom, where we will not depend on anyone." Swami Vivekananda had said - Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfill, a destiny to reach. If we will not be self-reliant, then how will our country fulfill its goals, how will it reach its destination, The Prime Minister quoted.

The Prime Minister said that with initiatives like Atal Innovation Mission, PM Research Fellowships and National Education Policy, a new temperament and new opportunities are being created. Results of improved ease of doing business and removal of policy blockages are visible clearly.

The Prime Minister remarked that in this 75th year of independence India has more than 75 unicorns, more than 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. Today India has emerged as the second-largest startup hub in the world. Many startups have been started by the youth from IITs.

The Prime Minister conveyed his desire for the students to contribute to the global standing of the country. He said "which Indian would not want Indian companies and Indian products to become global. One who knows IITs, knows the talent here, knows the hard work of the professors here, believes this IIT's youth will definitely do it."

The Prime Minister advised the students not to choose comfort over challenge. Because, the Prime Minister said, "whether you want it or not, there are bound to be challenges in life. Those who run away from them become their victims.But if you are looking for challenges, you are the hunter and the challenge is the hunted."

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister advised the students to keep sensitivity, curiosity, imagination and creativity alive in them and asked them to be sensitive to the non tech aspects of life. He said "when it comes to sharing of joy and kindness, do not keep any password and enjoy the life with an open heart"

Know all about Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. Agencies.