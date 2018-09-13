  • search

We did not receive any clearance request from Mamata Banerjee: MEA

By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 12: The External Affairs Ministry dismissed reports that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was denied permission to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference.

    File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    Spokesperson of the ministry Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit. "We did not receive any request for clearance regarding the visit of Ms Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for the event. The reports about the denial of permission are, therefore, not true," he said in response to a question on the reports.

    The West Bengal chief minister had yesterday said, "I wanted to go to Chicago... I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain." She had made the comment at a gathering in Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, to mark 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions held in Chicago.

    ministry of external affairs mamata banerjee clearance

