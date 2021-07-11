YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘We are over the moon’: Actor-model Evelyn Sharma expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 11: Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, on Sunday announced they are expecting their first child.
    The couple got married on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year.

    Actor-model Evelyn Sharma expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi

    The Frankfurt-born actor, who turns 35 on July 12, said the pregnancy is the "best gift" she could ask for.

    "We are over the moon with happiness and it''s simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday, that''s why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone''s face today," Sharma said in a statement.

    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar buried with full state honoursLegendary actor Dilip Kumar buried with full state honours

    The actor, best known for films like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Saaho" and "Yaariyan", last month on Instagram revealed that she had tied the knot with Bhindi.

    The couple opted for a low-key wedding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    On the work front, Sharma is currently attending a filmmaking course and will also produce a mini-series in Australia.

    More ACTOR News  

    Read more about:

    actor child entertainment

    Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X