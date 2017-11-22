WB Forest Guard Result 2017: Written exam results declared, how to check

The WB Forest Guard Result 2017 has been declared. The results for the written exam is available on the official website.

The WB Forest Guard results notification also said that all efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the candidates to their registered Mobile Number intimating the date and venue of PST & PET. However, it also said that the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS.

The Admit Cards for PST & PET of WB Forest Guard recruitment will also be sent to the registered e-mail ID of the candidates. No Admit Cards will be sent by post to the candidates who applied online nor will it be made available from the Office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

How to check West Bengal Forest Guard Written Results 2017:

Go to policewb.gov.in or westbengalforest.gov.in

or Two: Click on the link: 'Result of Written Test in c/w recruitment to the Post of Forest Guard under Directorate of Forest'.

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News