    Wayanad district's Noolpuzha becomes Kerala's first tribal panchayat to achieve ‘100% vaccination’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8: Noolpuzha in Wayanad district has become the first tribal panchayat in the state to achieve completevaccination, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

    Pinarayi Vijayan

    Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said special vaccination camps were organised in five schools in different parts of the panchayat to provide jabs to the tribals who were brought there in vehicles of the tribal department. Those who could not reach the camps were given the vaccine directly in the colonies, he said.

    Those people who were COVID positive or on the primary contact list in the past three months did not receive the vaccine, he said.

    For those living in the colonies who did not have an identity document, like Aadhaar card and voter ID, or a phone number, a special provision was made available on the COWIN app to register them using the reference ID of an individual in the colony itself, he said in his post.

    Read more about:

    kerala tribal panchayat pinarayi vijayan

    
    X