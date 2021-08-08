Waterlogging, snarls return as rain lashes Delhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 08: Delhi on Sunday received "light to moderate" showers in several areas which led to reports of waterlogging and traffic snarls at key stretches in the city.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police gave updates on traffic snarls likely across the city.

    Both roads from the Rajdhani Park metro station towards Mundka and from Tikri towards Peeragarhi are affected due heavy waterlogging, it said.

    The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

    The city received 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD added.

    The weather department had predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday. It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

    On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season''s normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

    According to the MeT, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average -- in August.

    The national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

    with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 15:25 [IST]
    X