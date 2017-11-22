WATCH: Woman doctor slams Union Minister KJ Alphons after flight gets delayed due to VVIP arrival

A woman doctor, who had to attend to a critical patient in Imphal, lashed out at Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam for her flight getting delayed because of his arrival at Imphal airport.

The doctor blasted the minister because she had to catch a flight to Patna and to attend to a critical patient.The brave woman asked KJ Alphons to give in writing that her flights will not be delayed further. Kannanthanam could be seen telling her that he would give it in writing.

WATCH:Angry passenger shouts at Union Minister KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport after flights were delayed due to VVIP arrival schedule #Manipur pic.twitter.com/0EWHjIA30n — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2017

However, Union Min KJ Alphons defended himself, saying that he had nothing to do with this incident at all.

He said that he wasn't flying out himself, the delay was because the President was landing at Imphal Airport.

"I have no role in the delay in the takeoff of this flight of this woman. I landed there and when I was walking out of the airport, I told this lady that her fight will take off after the President's flight takes off," he said.

Our flight landed long before the President's flight was to land. We were waiting at the airport to receive the President but again we were told to reach the destination, he further said.

Earlier, as many as 13 flights were diverted out of Delhi and many were delayed due to a VIP movement. Many passengers were left stranded as nearly 90 domestic flights, arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, were either delayed or diverted due to the VIP movement.

OneIndia News