Watch: Video of Leopard climbing a coconut tree in Nashik goes viral; Netizens stunned by rare sight

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 19: One may have heard of domestic cats getting stuck in trees, but residents of Sangvi village of Nashik were treated to a much stranger sight.

Local citizens spotted a leopard swiftly climbing a coconut tree. The incident took place in Sangvi village farm which falls under Sinnar taluka of Nashik. The video of the entire incident has now gone viral on various social meda.

A video of the clip the same was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, Susanta Nanda, shows the spotted feline swiftly climbing a coconut tree for reasons other than hunting.

In the 77-second clip, the big cat is seen high up on the coconut tree amid a tall maize crop in the field below. A few seconds later, leopard appears to be looking around to spot something and it starts sliding down the tree slowly by keeping a constant watch on its surroundings. But when the animal is just a metre above the ground, suddenly another leopard follows and chases it up to the tropical tree. Towards the end of the clip, only one big cat is seen sliding down hurriedly from the tree.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also shared an interesting and informative post about why leopards are omnipresent in India.

Look at the agility of these cats. Somewhere from MH via WhatsApp. That is why leopards are omnipresent in India. pic.twitter.com/LruY3Hfnom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 18, 2022

He further explains that leopards are very much present in tea gardens and sugarcane farms. Tea gardens are one of their favourite spot. Easy food. Shade. Habitat. And can raise cubs very easily.

This rare occurrence left many people surprised and a lot of netizens shared their views on social media.

Incredible to see such an energy. I guess rare to see leopard climbing coconut trees. Video is from Sinnar District Nashik #Maharashtra #nashiknews #WildlifePhotographyhttps://t.co/nU7DKEMjd0 — Raj P. (@rajneesh_0888) September 18, 2022

Never imagined they could run on a coconut tree. — Vishal Singh (@singhvishal9393) September 18, 2022

From Nasik area it seems.

Totally amazing ... Never realised they can be so 'arboreal' ...

... And there is a twist at the end — AP (@ninja_warrior16) September 18, 2022