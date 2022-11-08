Watch: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus that broke down causing traffic jam
New Delhi, Nov 08: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. He was campaigning in Bilaspur for the state Assembly elections when he noticed a traffic jam caused by a bus full of passengers that had broken down on a narrow road passing through the village.
Thakur on Tuesday slammed the Congress and compared its 60-year rule in Himachal Pradesh with the five-year rule of the BJP.
"Compare Congress's 60 years of rule to our 5 years of rule, and you'll see that our 5 years of the rule will have more weightage. They (Congress) have only stopped developments whereas we have brought developments in the state," ANI quoted Thakur as saying at a public rally in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur.
The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic
The Union Minister highlighted the key points of BJP's manifesto and said that the government will ensure 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, cycles for school-going students and scooty for college-going students, Rs 51,000 to poor women during their marriage, 3 free gas cylinders in a year for poor women, if BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, according to a report in ANI.
The election in the hill state for 68 assembly seats will be held on November 12, and counting will be held on December 8.