    Watch: TN locals chant Bharat Mata ki Jai as ambulance carrying mortal remains of Gen Rawat passes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Locals in Tamil Nadu showered petals and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai as the ambulances carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel passed by.

    Watch: TN locals chant Bharat Mata ki Jai as ambulance carrying mortal remains of Gen Rawat passes

    The mortal remains arrived at the Sulur airbase from the Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris. From there the mortal remains will be flown to New Delhi.

    All 13 bodies are being brought inn an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. The Indian Air Force Chief has already left for Delhi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence, Ajay Bhatt and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval are expected to pay their tributes at the Palam Technical Area today in the evening.

    bipin rawat

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 15:52 [IST]
