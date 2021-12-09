Watch: TN locals chant Bharat Mata ki Jai as ambulance carrying mortal remains of Gen Rawat passes

General M M Naravane frontrunner to be next Chief of Defence Staff

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: Locals in Tamil Nadu showered petals and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai as the ambulances carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel passed by.

The mortal remains arrived at the Sulur airbase from the Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris. From there the mortal remains will be flown to New Delhi.

#WATCH| Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals & chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as ambulances carrying mortal remains of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife & other personnel who died in Coonoor military chopper crash, arrive at Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/fhVIDaf5FL — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

All 13 bodies are being brought inn an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. The Indian Air Force Chief has already left for Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence, Ajay Bhatt and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval are expected to pay their tributes at the Palam Technical Area today in the evening.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 15:52 [IST]