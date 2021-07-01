YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch this viral video of crabs walking in perfect synchronisation

    By
    |

    We all have our moves and if you watch this video you will realise that animal species have them too. We have seen a line of ants walk in perfect synchronisation and now it is the turn of the crabs.

    Watch this viral video of crabs walking in perfect synchronisation

    IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared an amazing video with the caption, " these little male crabs are making collective movements with their colourful claws to attract the female crabs. It's always interesting to know more about nature and its creations," she wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip.

    The video has over 1 lakh views and a host of comments, likes and shares. Among the many comments, one user wrote, "wow. Synchronised flirting. Nature at its best. Great video. I have never seen like this."

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X