Watch this viral video of crabs walking in perfect synchronisation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

We all have our moves and if you watch this video you will realise that animal species have them too. We have seen a line of ants walk in perfect synchronisation and now it is the turn of the crabs.

IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared an amazing video with the caption, " these little male crabs are making collective movements with their colourful claws to attract the female crabs. It's always interesting to know more about nature and its creations," she wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip.

These little male crabs are making collective movements with their colourful claws to attract the female crabs.



It's always interesting to know more about nature and it's creations.

The video has over 1 lakh views and a host of comments, likes and shares. Among the many comments, one user wrote, "wow. Synchronised flirting. Nature at its best. Great video. I have never seen like this."

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 14:09 [IST]