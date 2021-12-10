Watch: This unique leaf tribute to General Bipin Rawat

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 10: Even as the nation continues to pay tributes to Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat one person has found a very unique way in the form of an artwork.

    Taking to Twitter, Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav shared a video showing a peepal lead with a cutout of General Rawat. Salute, the Railway Minister wrote while sharing the video.

    The leaf tribute was created by Shashi Adkar, an artist. The creation was shared on Instagram yesterday and since then it has been circulating widely. The others to share the video were actor Anupam Kher and IPS officer, H G S Dhaliwal.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to General Rawat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were among the many who also paid tributes. With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji. Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories, Shah said in a tweet.

    Religious leaders held a multi-faith prayer as they paid their last respects to the CDS and his wife. The arrangements are being looked after by the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles. General Rawat who was commissioned in this unit went on to head it.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda also paid tributes to the CDS and his wife.

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 15:08 [IST]
