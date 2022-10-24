YouTube
    WATCH: This is how India celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The festival of lights is being celebrated with pomp and fervor across the country. Sparklers were seen lighting up the night sky while crackers went off on the ground in various areas.

    Of festival of feasts, prayers and fireworks, Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India. It is known as the festival of lights as people illuminate oil lamps or candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    People, dressed in new clothes, exchanged sweets and gifts, visited temples and greeted each other. Some restrictions on bursting of firecrackers, in several states, however, remained in force.

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 23:19 [IST]
    X