This Diwali, UP CM Yogi asks govt employees to celebrate festival with needy, deprived families

Hindu player from Pak cricket team wishes everyone on Diwali, wants to visit Ayodhya

WATCH: This is how India celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 24: The festival of lights is being celebrated with pomp and fervor across the country. Sparklers were seen lighting up the night sky while crackers went off on the ground in various areas.

Of festival of feasts, prayers and fireworks, Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India. It is known as the festival of lights as people illuminate oil lamps or candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

People, dressed in new clothes, exchanged sweets and gifts, visited temples and greeted each other. Some restrictions on bursting of firecrackers, in several states, however, remained in force.

Jharkhand | People decorate their houses, light earthen lamps and burst crackers in Ranchi as they celebrate #Diwali pic.twitter.com/mESGyTvMK0 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

#WATCH | Odisha: Children in slum areas of Bhubaneswar burst crackers, light earthen lamps and celebrate #Diwali pic.twitter.com/LM6drt7bPH — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

#WATCH | Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated and fireworks displayed on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/s8m7B0BZIg — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Gujarat | A large number of traders and businessmen performed puja of their 'bahi khata' (ledger) at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Surat today on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/VqES312mTy — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora meets Police personnel deployed on duty in different parts of the national capital and distributed sweets among them, on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/5KzCRF2M4h — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 23:19 [IST]