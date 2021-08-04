WATCH: Sunny Leone encounter with wild flying cockroach

This granny has the moves: Watch her shake a leg to I don’t believe in soulmates

Sunny Leone, on Wednesday, shared a video of her encounter with a "wild flying cockroach" on her Instagram account that has left netizens in splits.

In the video, one can see how the actor tries to get rid of the cockroach. But, things got out of control and that is when her husband Daniel Weber, came to the rescue.

However, when the actress tried to chase away the inject, it flew towards Daniel after which he jumped with fright. This scene cracked Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's friends, who were also in the room, up.

"Woman Vs Wild ( Flying cockroach version). Wait for the end to see Mr.Weber in action @dirrty99 P.S: No Cockroaches was harmed during filming of this video. It was Damn too fast for us," she posted.

Sunny and Daniel met at a club in Las Vegas. Though it was love at first sight for him, she knew that he was 'the one' when he was a strong pillar of support for her when she lost her mother. The lovebirds finally tied the knot on April 9, 2021. Sunny and Daniel are parents to three doting kids, daughter Nisha and twin sons, Asher and Noah.

The Raees actress makes sure to spend some quality time with them despite her busy work schedule.

She is currently seen hosting Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay Singha. Talking about her movies, she will next be seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi, Malayalam film Rangeela, Bilingual films (Hindi, Telugu) Koka Kola and Helen, Kannada film Kotigobba 3 and Bollywood film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.