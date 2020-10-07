Watch: Students speak in Japanese in Aurangabad's Gadiwat village

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Oct 07: When student community of cities has almost taken all attention of smart education in the country, the students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra have shown education is not at all about location.

The students of Gadiwat village, located 25 kilometres from Aurangabad city are learning and speaking Japanese and they have a fascination for robotics and technology.

The main aim of the initiative is to provide job-oriented education to students, said the District Education Officer (DEO) Suraj Prasad Jaiswal to ANI.

#WATCH | Students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district speak Japanese language. (06.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/MtF774Euip — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

"Under this initiative, a person takes online classes of the language. Many teachers of the school have also learnt Japanese. The main aim is to provide job-oriented education to students. A lot of Japanese tourists visit Ajanta and Ellora caves in the district. If the students can speak Japanese, they can become guides," Jaiswal said.

The government-run school decided to launch a foreign language programme in September last year, under which students from Classes 4 to 8 were asked to choose a language they would like to learn.

This foreign language learning program motivates students to explore more about that country and push them towards rapid improvement.

Sueeksha, a class 8th student said, "We enjoy learning the Japanese language. We have completed level 1. We can now talk in Japanese. I want to go to Japan and learn robotics."

Amrita Rajesh, another student of class 6th said, "Japan is a technology-driven country. I want to go there and learn about technology so that I can do the same in India."

The demand for Japanese linguistic skills is undoubtedly on the increase. Both globalizing Japanese and Indian corporations are looking for translators, interpreters, instructors and administrators.

Notably, Pune has grown to become a major centre of Japanese language education, surpassing the other larger cities in India.