Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral

Caught on camera: Man gives cops a slip on way to medical tests

Chole bhature order gets delayed but man decides to welcome delivery boy with 'aarti' | Watch

Watch: Speeding truck knocks down Rhino in Kaziranga

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 09: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared a chilling video of a rhinoceros being hit by a speeding truck at Haldibari in Dhubri district.

"Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space," Sarma tweeted.

"In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted and fined. Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," he added.

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space.



In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

In the video clip, which has now gone viral, the rhino comes running out of a wooded area before stumbling onto a road and ramming into a truck. After being hit, the rhino gets up, falls down again, and scurries back into the forest.

Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral

The video and Sarma's tweet evoked varied responses on Twitter.

"What was the driver supposed to do there? He swerved well at such short notice. Build underpasses. Lame fines aren't an excuse to bad design," commented one person.

"The 32 km corridor, during construction, would really trouble animals and might lead to destruction of trees, instead if the B'putra bridge at Numaligarh is completed, all heavy vehicles should be made to move via North Bank. For now, strictly enforce speed limits," tweeted another.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 18:28 [IST]