WATCH: Smriti Irani 'accosted' by Mahila Congress chief in flight over fuel, LPG price hike

    New Delhi, Apr 10: A video of Union Minister Smriti Irani caught in an argument with a Congress women wing chief on a Delhi-Guwahati flight over the rise in fuel and gas prices has gone viral on social media.

    Smriti Irani

    In the 1:11 minute-long video, Congress leader DSouza was seen asking the Union Minister about the rising prices of LPG to which Irani replied 'please don't lie'.

    "Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people's misery!", tweeted DSouza.

    "The government is giving free rations to the countrymen, free vaccines to 1.83 billion people," Irani is heard saying in viral video.

    While the Mahila Congress president kept bombarding the minister with her questions, Irani says she is being "accosted."

    The Congress is criticising the Centre over the constant rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, fertilizers and essential medicines.

    Prices of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, after increasing by Rs 10 per litre each throughout 14 rises since March 22.

    The oil rise has been fueled by a supply shortage caused by sanctions on Russia and concerns over a COVID-19 outbreak in China. Global crude oil prices are projected to rise further in the coming days, and India, which imports around 80% of its oil requirement, is expected to suffer more consequences owing to a steady reduction in oil stockpiles and concerns about decreasing supplies from Russia.

    Sunday, April 10, 2022, 18:53 [IST]
