WATCH: Several cars swept away as Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Himachal’s Dharamshala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 12: Several cars were swept away, hotels damaged after flash floods caused by a cloudburst hit Bhagsu Nag village near Mcleodganj, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The incident happened amid heavy rains that have been lashing the state for the past few days.

A 37-second clip, shared by news agency ANI, shot from the balcony of a building, shows dreadful visuals of a huge amount of water gushing rapidly through the parked vehicles. A few seconds into the clip, an SUV is seen being uprooted by the water but blocked by other vehicles, bundled together by flash floods.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

In the video it can be heard that People shooting these visuals screaming at the sight of a huge SUV being washed away. Once the car was blocked by other vehicles, one of them said: "Now, no car will go beyond this."

Others expressed shock at the sheer amount of water coming from the other side.

Another video shared by a Twitter user showed the magnitude of flash floods. The person recording the video is heard saying, "This is live from Dharamshala. A cloudburst has taken place. The visuals look scary as tiny houses in the background appear to be at the risk of being washed away in a while if not immediately.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coming days.

The MeT department has also issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

