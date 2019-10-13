  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why Rajnath Singh went to France

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raked up the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal yet again and probably for the first time after May General Elections in Mumbai today. He said the "guilt" of corruption in the deal is the reason why Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to France to receive first Rafale Fighter jet.

    On October 8, after the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets was handed over to India, Rajnath Singh performed a 'shastra puja'.

    Watch: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 20:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue