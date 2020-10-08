YouTube
    Watch: Rafale forms figure of 8 on 88th anniversary of IAF

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: The Rafale formed a figure of 8 on the 88th anniversary the Indian Air Force.

    Watch: Rafale forms figure of 8 on 88th anniversary of IAF

    Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said, " I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.

    This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity & resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period the IAF Chief also said.

    Indian Airforce Day 2020: Ready to safeguard nation says IAF chief as Rafales take to the skies

    I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances, he further added.

    As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations, the Air Chief also said.

