YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Punjab Congress tweets video showing Channi as 'Thor' with #CongressHiAyegi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Jan 25: Less than a month before Punjab assembly elections 2022, the ruling Congress party tweeted a video showing an epic fighting scene from a Hollywood blockbuster based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Avengers, to claim that it will retain the throne.

    Watch: Punjab Congress tweets video showing Channi as Thor with hashtag Congress Hi Ayegi

    The video, posted on Monday with the hashtag #CongressHiAyegi, depicts a scene from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

    "We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people," tweeted the Punjab Congress along with the video.

    In the video shared by the Punjab Congress, state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi can be seen as 'Thor', Navjot Singh Sidhu as 'Captain America', Rahul Gandhi as 'Bruce Banner' while PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as 'aliens'.

    Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal are also shown as aliens.

    Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with counting of the votes slated on March 10.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X