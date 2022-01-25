EC lists dos and don'ts on poll video vans: Vehicle can't stop at any 'viewing point' for more than 30 min

Punjab elections: BJP to contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37, SAD (Sanyukt) on 15

Watch: Punjab Congress tweets video showing Channi as 'Thor' with #CongressHiAyegi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amritsar, Jan 25: Less than a month before Punjab assembly elections 2022, the ruling Congress party tweeted a video showing an epic fighting scene from a Hollywood blockbuster based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Avengers, to claim that it will retain the throne.

The video, posted on Monday with the hashtag #CongressHiAyegi, depicts a scene from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

"We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people," tweeted the Punjab Congress along with the video.

We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people. #CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/6lVxqkN4VC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 24, 2022

In the video shared by the Punjab Congress, state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi can be seen as 'Thor', Navjot Singh Sidhu as 'Captain America', Rahul Gandhi as 'Bruce Banner' while PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as 'aliens'.

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal are also shown as aliens.

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with counting of the votes slated on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 14:10 [IST]