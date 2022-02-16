WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers to Sant Ravidas, sits in kirtan, chants along

Sikh bodies, write to PM Modi in praise of Veer Baal Diwas announcement

New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The prime minister also took part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh here on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

PM Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.

PM Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:32 [IST]