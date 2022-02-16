YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers to Sant Ravidas, sits in kirtan, chants along

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The prime minister also took part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh here on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

    The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

    PM Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.

    PM Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X