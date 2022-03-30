Watch: Nitin Gadkari rides in a green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament

Why is this MP referring to Nitin Gadkari as Spiderman

New Delhi, Mar 30: Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reached Parliament in his hydrogen-powered car Toyota Mirai.

Gadkari said,''To become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in country, imports will be curbed & new employment opportunities will be created.''

Delhi | Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari rides in a green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament pic.twitter.com/ymwtzaGRCm — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

''GoI has initiated Rs 3000 crore mission and (soon) we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used (in the country), green hydrogen will be used there,''the minister said

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, along with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), is conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

Earlier, Gadkari said it is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water. He added that green hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:16 [IST]