Watch: Nagaland lawmakers sing, play guitar to lift spirits of people during COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: Lawmakers from Nagaland Neiba Kronu, Dr Nicky Kire, Toyang Chang and H Tovihoto Ayemi sang a gospel hymn to lift the spirits of the people amidst the trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short clip was posted on Twitter by Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton. "We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song," Patton said on Twitter.

We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song! pic.twitter.com/yKo8qKqWmC — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) June 16, 2021

Dr Nicky Kire, adviser to urban development and municipal affairs and minister for planning and coordination Neiba Kronu and Tovihoto Ayemi, adviser to the department of power, played the guitar, while MLA Toyang Chang played the drums.

The video was liked several times and many complimented this gesture by the lawmakers. The lockdown in Nagaland was extended till June 30 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 14:43 [IST]