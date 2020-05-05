Watch: Man showers petals on tipplers, says, ‘you are my economy’

  • search
    New Delhi, May 04: A man in Delhi was seen showering petals on persons waiting to buy liquor outside a wine store.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The man says, ' you are my economy, the government does not have any money." The incident took place at Chander Nagar in Delhi.

    Meanwhile, alcohol makers pitched for allowing online sales of spirits and crowd management at liquor shops as stores at several places in the country were ordered to put up the shutters on Monday with thousands of anxious tipplers breaking social distancing protocol.

    State run liquor stores in Delhi will operate between 9 am and 6.30 pm

    As India entered the third phase of lockdown and some restriction were lifted, major revenue contributor liquor shops were allowed to reopen after almost 40 days gap under the new guidelines.

    But many shops in parts of Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh had to be shut just minutes after they opened as restless, edgy crowds milled around, forgetting all about social distancing norms necessary to ward off COVID-19.

    Alcohol industry bodies as All India Distillers Association (AIDA), All India Brewers Association (AIBA) and Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) pointed out that there were reports and chaos at liquor shops, which opened on Monday as the product was absent from the market during the one-and-a-half month-long prohibition during the lockdown.

    Some of them said that they have already anticipated such a rush and had suggested the government to permit online sales of liquor in the country, delivering the product at the consumer's door.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
