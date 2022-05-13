YouTube
    Watch: Kim Jong Un's lookalike dodges security, crashes Aussie PM Morrison's event

    New Delhi, May 13: A person dressed as North Korea's Kim Jong Un crashed an election campaign event for Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison on Friday. He managed to dodge security and enter a manufacturing facility after Morrison had departed.

    Morrison was visiting the electorate of Chisholm held by local member Glady's Liu by a margin of less than 1 per cent. Australia is due to head for elections on May 21.

    Shortly after the Australian PM left, the lookalike turned up at the door and after speaking briefly with journalists walked into the facility.

    He claimed he was Howard X, a Kim Jong Un lookalike. He had made headlines impersonating the North Korean leader during the 2018 US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

    When he was told by a member of the prime minister's team to leave, he shot back and said, 'you don't tell a supreme leader what to do.'

    Friday, May 13, 2022, 13:19 [IST]
