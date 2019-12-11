WATCH: Kanpur woman constable thrashes eve-teaser with shoe, video viral

Kanpur, Dec 11: The wake of crime against women across the nation, has been intensifying every passing day, raised questions at women safety in our country. To tackle menace like the recent rape cases some several cities have taken up measures. On Wednesday a video of a woman constable thrashing a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh went viral on the internet.

Earlier, Kanpur police have taken several measures to provide safety to women. They launched SOS apps and help-line numbers to help any woman in distress.

#WATCH A woman constable thrashes a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur. (10.12.19) pic.twitter.com/avQpgk73Va — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2019

In the video a woman constable of Uttar Pradesh police was seen thrashing a man with her shoe who was allegedly said to be harassing girls while they were on their way for school. There were some bystanders seen in the video witnessing the incident. The brave constable nabbed the man and started to thrash him with her shoe.

The recent case of rape and murder in Unnao or rape victim attacked with acid in Muzaffarnagar has raised question mark at Yogi Aditynath-led-BJP government in the state. People demanded UP police to act like Hyderabad police and demanded justice to be served to the Unnao rape victim's family.

Measures to curb crime against women has also been adopted by other cities like Nagpur, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. In Kolkata, several women squads of Kolkata police have nabbed roadside romeos and eve-teasers this week from around the city.