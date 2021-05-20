Watch: In aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, Lions at Gir safely crossing overflowing waterway

Cyclone Tauktae: Goa government announces Rs 4 lakh aid each to kin of two deceased

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, May 20: Cyclone Tauktae ravaged Gujarat while leaving at least 45 persons dead.

There is however some heartening news at the Gir Forest and the Lions have not been impacted.

Lions are completely safe in Gir landscape in the aftermath of #Tauktecyclone.

@GujForestDept. Field staff has kept constant monitoring on lion movement. A rare video of a Pride in Akolvadi range Gir West crossing a water way safely, being shared. Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary(Forest & Environment Dept) and MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, GOG wrote on Twitter. He also shared a video of a pride of Lions walking in the forest.

IFS officer, Susanta Nanda also shared the video and wrote 'heartening news from Gir Forest, abode of our Asiatic lion. All are safe from the impact of cyclone Taukte. Staff kept a strong vigil on their movements during nature's fury. Here a pride safely crossing the overflowing waterway.'

Watch the video here:

Lions are completely safe in Gir landscape in the aftermath of #Tauktecyclone. @GujForestDept Field staff has kept constant monitoring on lion movement. A rare video of a Pride in Akolvadi range Gir West crossing a water way safely, being shared.#LionsAreSafe @PMOIndia @CMOGuj pic.twitter.com/psBe97Lvgm — Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) May 20, 2021

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 13:16 [IST]