Watch: GST on horse-trading, Sitharaman gets trolled for slip of tongue

GST on horse-trading, Sitharaman gets trolled for slip of tongue

New Delhi, Jun 30: A video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mistakenly saying GST on "horse-trading" instead of "horse-racing" has gone viral on social media.

The slip of tongue happened when Sitharaman was addressing the press after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

In the video clip, Nirmala Sitharaman is heard saying: "The second GOM, related to the betting, gambling, casinos, horse-trading (corrects herself) horse-racing..."

Truth gallops out?

GST on horse trading!

Please go ahead. https://t.co/X87hsx1iB2 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 29, 2022

The video soon attracted the netizens and also the opposition has sharply reacted to it.

"I knew Nirmala Sitharaman ji had the ability to think out of the (ballot) box. Yes Nirmala ji, there should be GST on horse-trading," the Congress leader wrote.

"Truth gallops out? GST on horse trading! Please go ahead," Sittaram Yechury wrote along with the video.

The opposition has been accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in state where it is not in power.

The gaffe comes at a time when the BJP is set to return to power in Maharashtra following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

The BJP has backed the rebel Shiv Sena camp.

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 17:37 [IST]