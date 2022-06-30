YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: GST on horse-trading, Sitharaman gets trolled for slip of tongue

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 30: A video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mistakenly saying GST on "horse-trading" instead of "horse-racing" has gone viral on social media.

    The slip of tongue happened when Sitharaman was addressing the press after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    In the video clip, Nirmala Sitharaman is heard saying: "The second GOM, related to the betting, gambling, casinos, horse-trading (corrects herself) horse-racing..."

    The video soon attracted the netizens and also the opposition has sharply reacted to it.

    "I knew Nirmala Sitharaman ji had the ability to think out of the (ballot) box. Yes Nirmala ji, there should be GST on horse-trading," the Congress leader wrote.

    "Truth gallops out? GST on horse trading! Please go ahead," Sittaram Yechury wrote along with the video.

    The opposition has been accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in state where it is not in power.

    The gaffe comes at a time when the BJP is set to return to power in Maharashtra following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

    The BJP has backed the rebel Shiv Sena camp.

    Comments

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News  

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman social media gst video union finance minister

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X