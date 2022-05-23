Watch: Daredevil stunt goes wrong, Man falls 30-feet while trying to climb Srinivasa Sagara dam wall

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 23: In a shocking turn of events, a young man sustained serious injuries while performing daredevilry stunt by trying to climb up the wall of Srinivasa Sagara dam in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. The dam wall is about 50 feet high.

In a video, which is being circulated on social media, the man is seen climbing the dam wall while people look on. But after scaling the wall halfway, he lost his balance and fell to the ground from a height of 30-feet, injuring himself.

According to reports, the man hails from Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district. He tried to scale the wall despite objections by the dam administration.

WATCH - A youth fell to the ground from a height of around 30-feet while trying to scale the wall of Srinivasa Sagara Dam in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. #SrinivasaSagaraDam #Karnataka #viralindo pic.twitter.com/oUU1uZanjY — Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) May 23, 2022

The man has been rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The local police have reportedly registered a case against him for violating the orders and restrictions of the administration. The administration has also said that hefty fines will be imposed on people trying to attempt any adventure in the future on the tourist spot.

Srinivasa Sagara dam is one of the most popular tourist spots in the state and sees hundreds of visitors every day.