WATCH: Chilling moment of Tigress Sultana hunting down dog at Ranthambore National Park

New Delhi, Dec 28: A video of a Tigress hunting down and pouncing on its prey, a dog has gone viral on social video. The clip from Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, a Tigress named Sultana can be seen chasing a stray dog loitering near a number of parked safari vehicles full of tourists.

In a fraction of seconds, the big cat pounces on the dog, dragging it into some bushes nearby, as the tourists witness the terrific moment.

Sharing the clips, on twitter Anish Andheria, President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust, wrote: "Tiger kills dog inside Ranthambore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time."

Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/t7qDR1MvNl — Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) December 27, 2021

"Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled," Andheria added.

The video has garnered over 40 thousand views on Twitter since it was shared. It also started a debate on how dogs have become biggest threat to wildlife. Nearly 25 Asiatic lions have died from Canine distemper disease.

The feral dogs are becoming a prob across the world.Pretentious ‘animal lovers’ are not doing anything but boost population of #feral #dogs and adding to problems of #wildlife & people too.Strict laws & execution of the same are needed to control the population. #conservation — Abhi S (@Abhee_S) December 27, 2021

"Leopards have interacted with domestic dogs (dogs are their prime prey in human dominated landscaoes) since eons. They probably have much better immunity than tigers or Asiatic lions do," Andheria responded to a question why Tigers and Lions are prone to Canine distemper disease but not leopards, known as the prime predator of street dogs.

There are severe regulations on tourism because that too can disturb wildlife. Dogs ar not at fault, humans are. However, we have only 600 asiatic lions & 3000 tigers compared to millions of domestic owner-less dogs. The worry is about pushing endangered fauna towards extinction — Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) December 27, 2021

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 17:18 [IST]