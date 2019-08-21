Watch: CBI officials jump wall of Chidambaram's Jor bagh home

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 21: Unprecedented scenes unfolded at Chidambaram's residence in Jor Babh, New Delhi, as the CBI officials tried to scale wall of former finance minister's home. Earlier, P Chidamabaram, who is facing allegations in the INX Media case and was thought to have gone into a hiding, arrived at the Congress headquarters this evening and addressed the media. After addressing, he left for his home in Jor Bagh.

Cops and CBI officials reached Chidambaram's home and knocked the door, but when it was not opened. They scaled the wall.

Here is the video of CBI personnel climbing wall:

#WATCH Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official jumps the gate of P Chidambaram's residence to get inside. CBI has issued a Look-Out Notice against him. pic.twitter.com/WonEnoAgR4 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019